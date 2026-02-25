Miguel Cardoso tells off Mamelodi Sundowns' boo-boys during hard-fought win over AmaZulu - 'Players don't deserve this'
The recent run by Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns have been doing arguably well in the last couple of matches, but more is needed owing to the players at their disposal.
They beat MC Alger to seal their CAF Champions League quarter-final slot, before showing their class in the Premier Soccer League with a 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates.
Fringe players were given their opportunity to shine in the Nedbank Cup, but were undone by Galaxy.
Nevertheless, they reclaimed the top position on the Premier Soccer League table on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over AmaZulu.
The unexpected boos
Ahead of the game with Usuthu at the Moses Mabhida stadium, a section of the crowd booed the players.
Reports have it that they were reacting to the recent elimination from the Nedbank Cup, where the club was expected to go all the way.
- Backpagepix
Cardoso unhappy with the boos
The reactions were not welcomed by coach Cardoso, who urged the fans to support the playing unit since it would motivate them to perform even better.
“We need to be supported, and I want to tell you that [on Tuesday] I saw something that I had never seen and I didn’t like,” he told the media.
“I didn’t like to see the players of Sundowns being booed on the warm-up. I think the Masadawana family needs to stay together every time. These players work a lot.
“They don’t deserve to enter a pitch, to make a warm-up in a match like this, and to be booed or asked to be substituted," the Portuguese concluded.
- Backpage
The next hurdle
Either Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, or both will drop points on Saturday in the Soweto derby.
It will allow Sundowns to widen the gap on top of the PSL table against Sekhukhune United on Sunday