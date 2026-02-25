Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Miguel Cardoso tells off Mamelodi Sundowns' boo-boys during hard-fought win over AmaZulu - 'Players don't deserve this'

The Brazilians are chasing the Premier Soccer League crown as well as the CAF Champions League after the recent loss to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup's Round of 16. Fringe players were given a chance to prove their worth but ended up struggling against the Rockets to crash out of the annual domestic competition.

  • The recent run by Sundowns

    Mamelodi Sundowns have been doing arguably well in the last couple of matches, but more is needed owing to the players at their disposal. 

    They beat MC Alger to seal their CAF Champions League quarter-final slot, before showing their class in the Premier Soccer League with a 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates.

    Fringe players were given their opportunity to shine in the Nedbank Cup, but were undone by Galaxy.

    Nevertheless, they reclaimed the top position on the Premier Soccer League table on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over AmaZulu.

    • Advertisement
  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    The unexpected boos

    Ahead of the game with Usuthu at the Moses Mabhida stadium, a section of the crowd booed the players.

    Reports have it that they were reacting to the recent elimination from the Nedbank Cup, where the club was expected to go all the way.

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi Sundowns Backpagepix

    Cardoso unhappy with the boos

    The reactions were not welcomed by coach Cardoso, who urged the fans to support the playing unit since it would motivate them to perform even better. 

    “We need to be supported, and I want to tell you that [on Tuesday] I saw something that I had never seen and I didn’t like,” he told the media.

    “I didn’t like to see the players of Sundowns being booed on the warm-up. I think the Masadawana family needs to stay together every time. These players work a lot.

    “They don’t deserve to enter a pitch, to make a warm-up in a match like this, and to be booed or asked to be substituted," the Portuguese concluded.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    The next hurdle

    Either Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, or both will drop points on Saturday in the Soweto derby.

    It will allow Sundowns to widen the gap on top of the PSL table against Sekhukhune United on Sunday 

0