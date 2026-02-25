Miguel Cardoso tells off Mamelodi Sundowns' boo-boys during hard-fought win over AmaZulu - 'Players don't deserve this'

Mamelodi Sundowns have been doing arguably well in the last couple of matches, but more is needed owing to the players at their disposal.

They beat MC Alger to seal their CAF Champions League quarter-final slot, before showing their class in the Premier Soccer League with a 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates.

Fringe players were given their opportunity to shine in the Nedbank Cup, but were undone by Galaxy.

Nevertheless, they reclaimed the top position on the Premier Soccer League table on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over AmaZulu.