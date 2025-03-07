Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso calls for VAR implementation in Mzansi after Golden Arrows slip-up as Sekhukhune United showdown in Nedbank Cup looms - 'Too many mistakes in one match'
After dropping points against Abafana Bes'thende in a midweek league match, the angry coach has amplified calls for implementing VAR in the PSL.
- Cardoso calls for VAR implementation
- Sundowns were denied a goal against Arrows
- Masandawana will now face Sekhukhune