Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns
Clifton Mabasa

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso calls for VAR implementation in Mzansi after Golden Arrows slip-up as Sekhukhune United showdown in Nedbank Cup looms - 'Too many mistakes in one match'

Premier Soccer LeagueCupMamelodi Sundowns FCM. CardosoSekhukhune UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sekhukhune United

After dropping points against Abafana Bes'thende in a midweek league match, the angry coach has amplified calls for implementing VAR in the PSL.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Cardoso calls for VAR implementation
  • Sundowns were denied a goal against Arrows
  • Masandawana will now face Sekhukhune
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match