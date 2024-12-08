Manqoba Mngqithi, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi not interested in coaching Carling Black Label All Stars vs Magesi FC despite leading the race ahead of Orlando Pirates' Jose Riveiro - 'I'll be lying if I say that's one of my biggest interests'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedM. MngqithiJ. Riveiro

The Masandawana coach is leading on the votes as the coach the selection of PSL players fans' favourite.

  • Carling CKO champions Magesi will face a PSL select side
  • Mngqithi is so far the most-voted coach to guide the select side
  • But the Sundowns coach is constrained to participate
