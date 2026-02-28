Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe responds to fans' frustrations 'we hear them' and urges patience as Miguel Cardoso faces the heat

The Mamelodi Sundowns fanbase has often faced frustrations with their CAF Champions League campaigns and has casually wondered which other prestigious tournaments the club will contest.

Some supporters even viewed certain domestic cup competitions as 'off- or pre-season cups', making missing out on them less concerning.

However, this season, the Premier Soccer League title race has intensified pressures, and their continental campaign has sparked even greater concern among the Masandawana faithful.

The supporters have continued to ask the management to release coach Miguel Cardoso.