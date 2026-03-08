Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane makes big Bafana Bafana call ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Zwane's battle with injuries
,Themba Zwane has not played for Bafana Bafana since October 2024 when he tore his Achilles tendon during a 2025 AFCON qualifier against Congo Brazaville.
His return to full fitness has been marked by some minor setbacks while turning out for Mamelodi Sundowns.
In the matches he has been playing, the 36-year-old has been cautiously used by coach Miguel Cardoso to protect him after appearing to be injury-prone.
Zwane on his World Cup ambitions
Having been to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with Sundowns in June last year, Zwane is eyeing returning to the United States of America, but this time around with Bafana Bafana.
"I will be going to the World Cup, but I still have to work hard, obviously, to prove to the coach that I want to be part of the national team," Zwane said as per KickOff.
Broos' problematic Bafana position
Bafana coach Hugo Broos is still searching for a reliable playmaker in his team since injuries started plaguing Zwane.
The Belgian has tried Patrick Maswangwanyi before turning to Sipho Mbule who did not live up to expectations at the 2025 AFCON.
The former Cameroon coach is likely to try out Relebohile Mofokeng who has been performing well as a number 10 at Orlando Pirates.
If Zwane makes the World Cup squad, he would have a trusted backup in Mofokeng.
Anticipated Bafana squad for Panama matches
The biggest indicator that Zwane is still in Broos' plans would be seen if he is included in the final squad for the upcoming back-to-back international friendly matches against Panama at the end of March.
For a player who is being played not more than 30 minutes in the games he has featured for Sundowns, Broos might also want to see first-hand if Zwane is worth going with to the World Cup.