Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane makes big Bafana Bafana call ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

,Themba Zwane has not played for Bafana Bafana since October 2024 when he tore his Achilles tendon during a 2025 AFCON qualifier against Congo Brazaville.

His return to full fitness has been marked by some minor setbacks while turning out for Mamelodi Sundowns.

In the matches he has been playing, the 36-year-old has been cautiously used by coach Miguel Cardoso to protect him after appearing to be injury-prone.