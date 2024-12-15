Mamelodi Sundowns boss Motsepe defends Miguel Cardoso amid concerns over coach's Curriculum Vitae and compares ex-Spanish La Liga manager to Liverpool FC legend Jurgen Klopp - 'His CV is one that I think it's better spoken than read'
The Brazilians chairman referenced the accomplished German tactician to justify the Portuguese mentor's appointment.
- Motsepe defends Cardoso's unimpressive CV
- Sundowns new coach has not achieve a lot
- He started Downs' journey positively