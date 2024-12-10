Esperance coach Miguel Cardoso, April 2024.BackPagePix
Michael Madyira

Miguel Cardoso: Mamelodi Sundowns appoint Portuguese coach after sacking Manqoba Mngqithi

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCTransfersMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Raja CasablancaRaja CasablancaCAF Champions League

Masandawana are the second African club the 52-year-old will take charge of after previously working at Esperance.

  • Sundowns have sacked Mngqithi
  • They have appointed Cardoso as their new coach
  • He becomes first European coach at Downs since Neeskens
