'Mamelodi Sundowns are slowly becoming Kaizer Chiefs since Tlhopie Motsepe took over! Khuliso Mudau is ill-disciplined, at least Caf Champions League referees noticed his dirty work, but Flemming Berg must also get his red card because he's destroying Masandawana' - Fans

Downs' duo were shown red cards during their club's tough loss in Casablanca. Local supporters expressed their feelings about the match's outcome.

Mamelodi Sundowns experienced their first loss under coach Miguel Cardoso after a 1-0 defeat to Raja Casablanca in their Caf Champions League group stage match at Stade Larbi Zaouli Stadium.

Benaissa Benamar’s solo goal was sufficient to secure the maximum points for the Botola Pro League team at home, giving the Green Eagles their first victory in the Group B standings.

Mauritanian referee Abdel Aziz Mohamed Bouh made numerous contentious calls against the Brazilians, with Bathusi Aubaas and Khuliso Mudau sent off, which left many Sundowns fans dissatisfied.

Here, GOAL presents a selection of fans' mixed reactions shared on social media about the match.