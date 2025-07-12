'Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will pay for this Kaizer Chiefs defeat; PSG are sleeping on Mfundo Vilakazi! Darren Keet is a free agent & Bruce Bvuma is Andre Onana's cousin, but with the addition of Asanele Velebayi, Luke Baartman and hopefully Etiosa Ighodaro, Amakhosi will compete' - Fans

After a heavy defeat against FC Utrecht, Amakhosi showed some improvement but could not avoid yet another defeat.

Kaizer Chiefs are yet to taste victory in their pre-season games after going down 1-0 to NEC Nijmegen on Saturday.

This is the third straight defeat for Amakhosi after previous losses of 2-1 and 4-0 to Vitesse and FC Utrecht, respectively.

Despite a brave show, especially in the first half and second half, and general signs of improvement from the previous games, Chiefs conceded in the 73rd minute.

The slim loss means that Chiefs have conceded seven goals and scored just once, which makes their solidity at the back and effectiveness in front of goal questionable.

After the defeat, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.