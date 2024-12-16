'Makgopa is lucky to play professional football, how did he even pass Orlando Pirates trials? Fortunate because he is Jose Riveiro's son but must be benched' - Fans

The Bafana Bafana international has been slammed by the Bucs fans for wasting what they feel are easy chances.

On Saturday, South Africa international Evidence Makgopa scored against Stade d'Abidjan in Group C's Caf Champions League outing that ended 1-1.

Despite getting his name on the scoresheet, the towering striker was guilty of indecisiveness in the danger zone, as well as missing a great one-on-one situation that could have won it for Bucs.

In his recent interview, Makgopa admitted Pirates were guilty of missing some good opportunities against the Ivory Coast outfit.

Article continues below

The Soweto giants faithful are questioning why the 24-year-old is being favoured by Jose Riveiro despite his struggles.

Have a look at their opinions as sampled by GOAL.