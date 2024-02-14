'Bafana Bafana were like real cows, they could miss a stationed ball' - EFF leader Julius Malema

EFFMichaelson Gumede'Bafana Bafana were like real cows, they could miss a stationed ball' - EFF leader Julius MalemaSouth AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueWorld Cup Qualification CAFMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesNigeriaAndorraZimbabweKaizer ChiefsJulius Malema has reacted to Bafana Bafana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations achievement after South Africa finished third in Ivory Coast.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJulius Malema makes references to the Bafana of oldSouth Africa finished third in the 2023 Afcon The Premier Soccer League returns this weekend