Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you the details for the upcoming clash between Carling Knockout Champions and MTN 8 Champions in their last game of 2024.

There is a lot at stake in this clash. The Limpopo-based side, newcomers to the league, have already won a trophy and defeated Orlando Pirates on their way to securing their maiden title in South African football's top tier.

These are the only two teams to have claimed silverware this season, making this an exciting match with everything to play for.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Dikwena Tsa Meetse and Bucs including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.