Magesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about the highly-anticipated clash between Dikwena Tsa Meetse and Masandawana in Polokwane.

Struggling Magesi FC will host the reigning Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Sundowns have had an excellent start to the season in the PSL, winning ten matches and losing one of the eleven they have played. They will be looking to maintain their great momentum.

In the meantime, Dikwena Tsa Meetse will aim to enhance their disappointing start to the season, having suffered seven losses, drawn four matches, and achieved only one win in the league.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Magesi vs Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.