Magesi FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about this Saturday's exciting match between Dikwena Tsa Meetse and Masandawana.

The Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein will be the centre of attention on Saturday evening as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final.

The Tshwane giants and the Limpopo-based outfit are eager to clinch their first trophy of the season.

Downs will be putting in maximum effort to secure a trophy this season after facing disappointment in the MTN8 tournament. Magesi are striving to etch their name in history as newcomers to the PSL.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL provides you with the necessary information on how to watch the Magesi versus Sundowns match, such as TV channels, streaming options, team updates, and much more.