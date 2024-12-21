Magesi FC vs Carling Knockout All-Stars Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Premier Soccer League's newbies would love to end the fairytale in style on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium.

The Carling Knockout champions Magesi FC are set to play the Carling All-Stars team on Saturday hoping to end the year on a high.

After their promotion to the Premier Soccer League, Dikwena tsa Meetse defied the odds to go all the way and beat favourites Mamelodi Sundowns to become the only newly promoted team to win the competition since its inception.

Winning the Carling Black Label Cup will definitely be massive for Magesi FC.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Magesi and All-Stars, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.