Magesi captain Elvis Chipezeze compares their PSL struggles to those of Manchester City and Barcelona - 'Maybe the football gods were not on our side'
Rock bottom
The Limpopo outfit sit rock-bottom of the Premier Soccer League with just 11 points from 15 games, three adrift of safety after failing to add a single point to their tally since their November 1-1 draw at Marumo Gallants.
The club released a statement this week, clearing up confusion around their head coach position:
"This is to inform the public that Magesi Football Club has, on this day, the 11 February 2026, terminated the Coaching Contract of John Maduka with immediate effect by mutual consent," they confirmed.
The club has also concluded Contractual engagements with Coach Allan Freese, who will resume Coaching responsibilities at Magesi FC with immediate effect," the PSL outfit concluded.
Club captain Elvis Chipezeze spoke to the media shortly afterwards and insisted their poor results were just a phase, pointing to the fluctuations in form and fortune suffered by major clubs across the globe.
Gods were not on our side
“It’s normal in football. You can check even Manchester City, they are struggling, even Barcelona, there was a time where they were struggling – you know, who are we?” he told the media, as reported by iDiski Times.
“This is football. You might do well one season and struggle the next. But I believe in the boys, the hard work they are putting in week in, week out – it’s massive.”
The Zimbabwean international added that new signings and a change in fortunes could turn things around.
“We’ve been unlucky, maybe the football gods were not on our side, but it’s the New Year. New stuff is coming up, new players coming in. We are just going to take it one game at a time," he stated.
New beginnings at home
Magesi host Golden Arrows at Seshego Stadium on Friday evening, a venue Chipezeze hails as a stronghold.
“Seshego is very important for us with the support base here – it’s a plus," he added.
"Last season it was difficult for other teams, but it’s a different ball game now.
"It’s going to take hard work – I can’t just say this is our fortress,” the skipper concluded.
What comes next?
Under their new coach, Allan Freese, Magesi will be taking it one game at a time in their bid to avoid relegation, but after Golden Arrows on Friday night, they face a tough run of games in the league with Stellenbosch away, Polokwane City at home, and then AmaZulu away. Any points gained will be gladly welcomed as a sign that they may just have what it takes to beat the dreaded drop.