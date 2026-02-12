Magesi captain Elvis Chipezeze compares their PSL struggles to those of Manchester City and Barcelona - 'Maybe the football gods were not on our side'

The Limpopo outfit sit rock-bottom of the Premier Soccer League with just 11 points from 15 games, three adrift of safety after failing to add a single point to their tally since their November 1-1 draw at Marumo Gallants.

The club released a statement this week, clearing up confusion around their head coach position:

"This is to inform the public that Magesi Football Club has, on this day, the 11 February 2026, terminated the Coaching Contract of John Maduka with immediate effect by mutual consent," they confirmed.

The club has also concluded Contractual engagements with Coach Allan Freese, who will resume Coaching responsibilities at Magesi FC with immediate effect," the PSL outfit concluded.

Club captain Elvis Chipezeze spoke to the media shortly afterwards and insisted their poor results were just a phase, pointing to the fluctuations in form and fortune suffered by major clubs across the globe.