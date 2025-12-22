Lyle Foster Masterclass! Bafana Bafana hit the ground running as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign begins with triumph over Angola
- AFP
Bafana bank maximum points
South Africa stamped their intent from the first whistle, with Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena dictating the tempo in midfield. Lyle Foster nearly opened the scoring inside ten minutes, his towering header forcing Hugo Marques into a sharp save. The breakthrough came soon after: Khuliso Mudau’s cross took a deflection and fell perfectly for Oswin Appollis, who marked his tournament debut with a composed finish into the corner.
Angola refused to be unsettled, threatening on the counter through M’Bala Nzola and Fredy, while Ronwen Williams produced a superb reflex stop to deny Gelson Dala from a set piece. Their persistence told just before the interval, as Show celebrated his 50th cap with a clever flick at the near post. The sides went into halftime locked at 1-1.
The second half carried its share of drama. In the 51st minute, substitute Tshepang Moremi seemed to have made the perfect introduction, finding the net with what looked like a decisive strike. Yet the celebrations were cut short after VAR intervened, ruling the effort out due to Lyle Foster’s offside position in the build-up.
Just six minutes later, former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi unleashed a thunderous attempt from distance, only to see his shot cannon back off the crossbar. The contest grew increasingly physical, with both sides refusing to yield an inch, trading challenges and keeping the game wide open. Then, in the 78th minute, Foster, quiet for much of the evening, stepped up at last, producing a composed finish to hand South Africa a 2-1 advantage.
That strike proved decisive, as Bafana Bafana held firm to secure maximum points in their opening Group B encounter.
The MVP
Fredy’s performance was impossible to ignore, leaving a lasting imprint on the contest and perfectly capturing the essence of Angola’s fighting spirit. His tireless movement and assured touch on the ball gave the Palancas Negras a constant outlet, whether in transition or in sustained passages of play.
Time and again he appeared across different areas of the pitch - dropping deep to collect possession, linking attacks with clever passes, and driving forward to unsettle South Africa’s defensive shape. His energy disrupted Bafana Bafana’s rhythm and forced them to stay alert at every turn. It truly felt as though he covered every blade of grass, a relentless presence whose influence embodied Angola’s resilience and determination to stay in the fight.
- AFP
The big loser
For South Africa, the real test was not simply in finding the breakthrough but in sustaining the rhythm that had carried them forward. Although they produced moments of control and flashes of real quality, the overall performance unfolded in uneven patches, with periods of dominance followed by lapses in intensity.
The opening goal, rather than sparking further urgency, seemed to ease their drive, and for much of the remainder of the first half the tempo dipped noticeably. At a stage when consistency and sustained pressure were most needed, Bafana Bafana allowed the initiative to slip, inviting Angola back into the contest and highlighting the need for greater focus and discipline across the full ninety minutes.
- AFP
What’s next for Bafana?
The journey in Group B continues with South Africa afforded a short but valuable window to regroup, sharpen their approach, and recover from the intensity of their opening clash. Attention now turns to a marquee encounter against Egypt, one of Africa’s most decorated and formidable sides, in what promises to be a highly anticipated showdown on Friday, December 26, with kick-off set for 17:00 South African time at Stade Adrar.
Yet the schedule offers little respite, as Bafana Bafana will quickly shift focus to their next assignment against Zimbabwe on Monday, December 29, a contest that could prove decisive in shaping their path through the group stage.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐