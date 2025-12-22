Lyle Foster Masterclass! Bafana Bafana hit the ground running as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign begins with triumph over Angola

South Africa stamped their intent from the first whistle, with Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena dictating the tempo in midfield. Lyle Foster nearly opened the scoring inside ten minutes, his towering header forcing Hugo Marques into a sharp save. The breakthrough came soon after: Khuliso Mudau’s cross took a deflection and fell perfectly for Oswin Appollis, who marked his tournament debut with a composed finish into the corner.

Angola refused to be unsettled, threatening on the counter through M’Bala Nzola and Fredy, while Ronwen Williams produced a superb reflex stop to deny Gelson Dala from a set piece. Their persistence told just before the interval, as Show celebrated his 50th cap with a clever flick at the near post. The sides went into halftime locked at 1-1.

The second half carried its share of drama. In the 51st minute, substitute Tshepang Moremi seemed to have made the perfect introduction, finding the net with what looked like a decisive strike. Yet the celebrations were cut short after VAR intervened, ruling the effort out due to Lyle Foster’s offside position in the build-up.

Just six minutes later, former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi unleashed a thunderous attempt from distance, only to see his shot cannon back off the crossbar. The contest grew increasingly physical, with both sides refusing to yield an inch, trading challenges and keeping the game wide open. Then, in the 78th minute, Foster, quiet for much of the evening, stepped up at last, producing a composed finish to hand South Africa a 2-1 advantage.

That strike proved decisive, as Bafana Bafana held firm to secure maximum points in their opening Group B encounter.