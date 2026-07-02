Luther Singh breaks his silence on the challenges he endured at Cypriot club AEL Limassol - 'If we had been more consistent...'

In a candid reflection on his time with AEL Limassol, Luther Singh has chosen to highlight the collective hurdles faced by the squad rather than focusing on his personal journey.

The 28-year-old has become a central figure for the side, yet he remains grounded regarding the team's overall objectives.

“I think there were challenges that we faced. I’m only going to speak about the team because I’m playing the sport, and there’s no ‘I’ in the team.

It’s about us because the team is bigger than any individual,” Singh told FARPost.

His commitment to the club is evident, with his current contract set to keep him in Limassol until May 2027, providing a stable foundation for his future in European football.



