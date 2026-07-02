AEL Limassol
Luther Singh breaks his silence on the challenges he endured at Cypriot club AEL Limassol - 'If we had been more consistent...'
- AEL Limassol
Addressing the collective struggle in Cyprus
In a candid reflection on his time with AEL Limassol, Luther Singh has chosen to highlight the collective hurdles faced by the squad rather than focusing on his personal journey.
The 28-year-old has become a central figure for the side, yet he remains grounded regarding the team's overall objectives.
“I think there were challenges that we faced. I’m only going to speak about the team because I’m playing the sport, and there’s no ‘I’ in the team.
It’s about us because the team is bigger than any individual,” Singh told FARPost.
His commitment to the club is evident, with his current contract set to keep him in Limassol until May 2027, providing a stable foundation for his future in European football.
The battle for consistency on the pitch
The 2025/26 campaign was a period of high highs and frustrating lows for AEL Limassol.
While they showed flashes of brilliance, they ultimately finished the season in 8th place and had to navigate the Relegation Playoff Group B, where they secured second spot.
Singh believes that with a bit more discipline and steady form, the table would have looked very different for the Cypriot outfit.
“I feel we encountered some challenges throughout the season.
"If we had been more consistent, we would have accomplished something big.
"There were periods when we were winning a lot of games and performing very well, but we ended up dropping our performance and losing some games,” the winger explained.
This lack of momentum proved costly as the club missed out on the higher echelons of the league standings.
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Reflecting on a missed opportunity
Despite the team's mid-table finish, Singh’s individual numbers were impressive, as he bagged nine goals and seven assists across 31 appearances.
However, the South African international is more concerned with the silverware and achievements that slipped through the team's fingers during the crucial months of the season.
“But this is football.
"This is why everyone is so in love with this game: because you can never predict what will happen, and some things are out of our control,” Singh added.
“We had a great opportunity to do something amazing this year, and at the same time, we had goals we wanted to achieve.
"Unfortunately, we couldn’t, but we are looking forward to the new season and what we can accomplish then.”
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Bafana omission and the road ahead
Despite his productivity in Cyprus, Singh found himself on the outside looking in when it came to Hugo Broos’ South Africa squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Bafana's journey recently ended in the Round of 32, leaving many to wonder if Singh’s attacking threat could have altered the nation's fortunes on the world stage.
Now, the focus shifts entirely to the upcoming season where Singh will look to build on his 16-goal contributions.