Luke Baartman reflects on Kaizer Chiefs debut as 'rewarding' but admits, 'it wasn’t easy'

Luke Baartman finally made his long-awaited official Kaizer Chiefs debut last Sunday in a Premier Soccer League match against TS Galaxy.

He came on with 10 minutes remaining, replacing George Matlou in a clash that ended goalless.

His first appearance for Amakhosi marked the end of a frustrating wait following his move from Cape Town Spurs during the last PSL transfer window.

A boardroom dispute between Spurs and Chiefs held up his release and kept him sidelined, together with Asanele Velebayi, who, however, made his debut way earlier than Baartman.

Even after that, the Urban Warriors-Amakhosi standoff was resolved, Baartman had to spend time with the Amakhosi reserve side.

His debut will now give him hope of earning more minutes as Chiefs push to stabilise their season.