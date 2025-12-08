Kaizer Chiefs co-coach assesses Luke Baartman after making long-awaited debut but warns, 'the most important thing is the team and not individual players'

The coaches have been tweaking their squads in recent days, making some argue that they are experimenting and are yet to have their trusted starting line-ups.

But Ben Youssef argues otherwise.

"Aiden McCarthy was out because he got injured, and then if the player who takes his position is performing well, what do we have to do? We have a big squad; we have to manage the load," the Tunisian said.

"If you are not with us in training, then you won't know why we make certain substitutions – if you ask me, we can answer, but to say it's experimental – we are not experimenting.

"We have been with the team for more than one season, and we know all the players. We are working with the team, and we know which team to select, and we're working together as a technical staff and board. We know what we are doing, and we are not here to experiment."