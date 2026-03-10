Getty Images
Luka Modric responds to talk of stunning homecoming transfer at Real Madrid
Madrid struggling with midfield identity crisis
Los Blancos have struggled significantly with ball progression and control since Modric's departure, having also bid goodbye to Toni Kroos a year earlier.
Reports from Bild suggest the Spanish giants are desperate to inject proven quality back into their engine room. This has led to the sensational suggestion that the club could turn to Modric, who has been a revelation for Milan this season despite being 40 years old.
Croatian maestro clarifies his future
Despite the romantic allure of a return to the Santiago Bernabeu, Modric has moved quickly to dampen the speculation. The Ballon d'Or winner is currently enjoying a stellar stint in Serie A and remains fully committed to the Rossoneri project.
AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri has also been linked with a move to Madrid, but Modric has no plans to leave San Siro. "Allegri and I in Real Madrid? The rumours are always there, but I'm not interested in them," the midfielder stated, as quoted by Madrid Xtra. "I'm very happy here in Milan."
Allegri dismisses Real coaching links
The rumours have been fuelled by the precarious position of Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, with Allegri touted as a primary successor. It has been reported that the Italian tactician would demand Modric’s signature as a condition of taking the reins, viewing his leadership as the missing ingredient in the current Madrid squad.
However, Allegri has mirrored his midfielder’s sentiment, emphasizing his commitment to his current role. Addressing the links to the Madrid hot seat, he clarified: "I'm happy in Milan and I have a contract until 2027." Allegri was actually close to becoming Los Blancos manager several times, in 2019 and 2021, but the Italian decided to stay at Juventus.
What comes next?
Despite the rumors, Modric and Allegri will work together to keep the Rossoneri in contention for the title until the end of the season. They currently sit second in the Serie A standings, seven points behind leaders Inter. Milan face Lazio on March 15th, and Modric will once again be looking to make a big impact for his team.
