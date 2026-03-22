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Luis Enrique hails Dro Fernandez after 18-year-old scores first PSG goal since joining from Barcelona
PSG reclaim top spot in Ligue 1
The reigning champions leapt above Lens to regain first place in the league standings following a comprehensive 4-0 away victory. Fernandez, who moved to the French giants in January, was making his sixth league appearance. After Nuno Mendes opened the scoring from the penalty spot and Desire Doue doubled the advantage, the youngster added a third before Warren Zaire-Emery sealed the win. The attacker is now truly finding his feet in France after a challenging start to the campaign.
- AFP
Luis Enrique praises teenage star
Speaking to Ligue 1+, the manager expressed his delight with the squad's rotation and the forward's milestone. He said: "It was difficult. Every time we play here, they are complicated matches. Today, we were very precise. It is difficult to play after the Champions League, where it is normal to be excited. Lens continue to press and it was an obligation to win for us. There are a lot of players who do not play a lot but who took advantage like Beraldo, Dro. I am happy. The joy over Dro's goal? At 18 years old, scoring your first goal is important. I am very happy. This type of victory strengthens the team's bonds. It's the key moment, the most important, because it's the time to materialise with trophies. It's the last international break before the World Cup but as a team, the return will be important. I will wait to see the players return."
Fernandez speaks out after goal
Before heading to the French capital, the teenager made five appearances for the Barcelona senior squad, registering one assist. Since his winter transfer, he has made seven appearances across all competitions for his new club. Finding the back of the net against Nice marks his first goal for his new club, and PSG's 100th of the season, signalling a bright future ahead for the young Spaniard.
He told Ligue 1+ after the game: "The coach showed his confidence in me, I'm happy to have scored this goal. I didn't know it was our 100th goal of the season, it's an honor for me. I'm happy to have helped the team and to have scored, that's even better."
- AFP
What next for PSG?
PSG currently sit at the summit of the league table with 60 points from 26 matches, holding a crucial one-point advantage and a game in hand over second-placed Lens. Following the international break, they will host Toulouse on 3 April before shifting their focus to European action. A massive UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash awaits them, as they welcome English heavyweights Liverpool to the French capital on 8 April. They will then travel to face title rivals Lens in a top-of-the-table domestic showdown just three days later, before heading to Anfield for the second leg.
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