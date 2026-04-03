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Adhe Makayasa

Luis Enrique 'blocks' Netflix as PSG documentary chaos erupts over Lucas Chevalier and Illya Zabarnyi concerns

Paris Saint-Germain
Luis Enrique
Ligue 1
L. Chevalier
I. Zabarnyi

Paris Saint-Germain’s long-awaited Netflix documentary has been plunged into uncertainty, with manager Luis Enrique reportedly obstructing its release to protect the mental well-being of his squad. The Spaniard is concerned that the intrusive nature of behind-the-scenes filming could derail the club's European ambitions and place undue pressure on high-profile signings Lucas Chevalier and Illya Zabarnyi.

  • Editorial disputes stall production

    Despite receiving initial approval two years ago to chronicle PSG’s journey toward Champions League glory, the immersive Netflix project has stalled due to significant internal friction at the Parc des Princes. While club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi remains a staunch advocate for the documentary’s global marketing potential, other senior directors fear the presence of cameras will disrupt the squad’s daily operations. Reports from L’Equipe suggest that the production has reached a deadlock, with the coaching staff increasingly wary of sensitive internal dynamics being exposed to the public.

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    Enrique fears 'fragile' mentality

    Enrique is no stranger to self-marketing - having produced his own revealing documentary series in the past. Despite his personal comfort with the cameras, he believes he can withstand such pressure, while his squad may not, as he considers it "complicated to win with a documentary that goes inside the players' lives to expose problems and high-stakes issues", according to the producer's analysis in L’Equipe. The producer continued: "He didn't want this to add worries to their minds, or to put more pressure on the likes of Lucas Chevalier, Illya Zabarnyi, or Bradley Barcola during a year when Paris is attempting to secure their second consecutive European title."

  • A mandatory release on the horizon?

    The tension at the Parc des Princes highlights a growing conflict between the manager’s desire for a closed-door training environment and the club’s long-term obligations to global media partners. While the coaching staff remains firm in their opposition to the fly-on-the-wall format, the club hierarchy maintains that achieving specific milestones would make the broadcast of behind-the-scenes footage an absolute necessity. Ultimately, securing a second consecutive European crown is expected to trigger a scenario where the release of an exceptional documentary becomes both mandatory and inevitable, on Netflix or elsewhere.

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    Final hurdle for continental glory

    The resolution of this documentary standoff remains inextricably linked to the Champions League final on May 30, where a historic victory would make the film’s release unavoidable. Should the Parisians successfully defend their title, the club is expected to override any remaining coaching objections to finalise a definitive behind-the-scenes production for global distribution. First, though, they must overcome Liverpool in the quarter-finals and then beat either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich to seal a place in the final.

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