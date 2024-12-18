Masandawana had to dig deep to secure a narrow win over Stellies as domestic league action continued.

Mamelodi Sundowns a second-half scare by Stellenbosch to claim a 1-0 win in the Premier Soccer League game staged at the DHL Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Coach Miguel Cardoso was making his debut in South African top-flight football three days after another win by the same margin over Raja Casablanca in the Caf Champions League.

While a majority of the Masandawana fans were happy with their team's display, some were not impressed with some players like Lucas Ribeiro who they felt was selfish.

Denis Onyango and Divine Lunga have been lauded for their input. Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.