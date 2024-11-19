'Lucas Radebe is suitable to run Safa, Doctor Khumalo is too much into Kaizer Chiefs & will be biased! If it wasn't for age, Jomo Sono is better' - Fans

GOAL has examined potential candidates to take over the Safa office once Jordaan steps down and fans have also expressed their views.

South African football fans have shared mixed opinions on who should become the South African Football Association President amidst Danny Jordaan's scandals.

Jordaan was arrested a week ago, however, the Palm Ridge magistrate court approved his release on bail. Nonetheless, local supporters have maintained that he should step down from his position.

Here, GOAL shares with you the SA football legends that fans are recommending to assume leadership roles at Safa once Jordaan steps down.