Benson Mhlongo, Doctor Khumalo and other Bafana Bafana legends who should take over from Danny Jordaan as Safa President

With the scandals surrounding Safa House, a new regime is indeed on the horizon.

Is It Time for Danny Jordaan to step aside? The South African Football Association has reached a crossroads in its history.

While Dr. Danny Jordaan’s presidency is tied to the glory of hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup, his tenure as Safa president since 2013 has raised more questions than answers.

Amid financial scandals, governance concerns, and Bafana Bafana’s lackluster performances, many argue that it is time for new leadership.

Article continues below

GOAL takes a closer look at Jordaan’s tenure, why fresh ideas are needed, and the potential candidates ready to take South African football to new heights.