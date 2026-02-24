Getty/GOAL
Lothar Matthaus calls Harry Kane 'the second David Beckham' in strong response to transfer talk around Bayern Munich striker
Release clauses in Kane's contract have expired
Kane severed ties with Tottenham as the club’s all-time leading scorer in order to get his hands on major silverware. He has ticked that box while maintaining remarkable individual standards - with 128 goals being recorded for Bayern through 132 appearances.
He is in the hunt for more trophies this season, at home and abroad, and will lead England into a World Cup campaign this summer as captain of his country - with more history being made with the Three Lions.
It has been claimed that release clauses that existed in Kane’s contract have now expired - as he had been available for £57 million ($77m) - and contract discussions are being lined up in Bavaria.
The new Beckham: Kane tipped to sign new Bayern deal
Bayern legend Matthaus is confident that an agreement will be reached, telling the Sky90 – die Fußballdebatte show: “Now he’s winning title after title, which he didn’t manage to do before in England. So I see no reason why Harry Kane should leave this club or his environment. His contract will be extended. I’m sure of that.”
Matthaus went on to say in a ‘the grass is not always greener’ warning to Kane: “He knows what he has in his coach (Vincent Kompany); he repays the trust the coach gives him. He plays in a functioning team. Who knows if he would shine elsewhere? Who knows if he could play as well elsewhere as he does here under Kompany?”
Bayern have also been advised to do all they can to prevent Kane from heading for the exits as he has become a marketing dream - with comparisons being made between England captains of the present and not too distant past.
Matthaus added on Kane’s similarities to a Manchester United and Three Lions legend: “He’s a global brand, he’s the second Beckham because everyone in the world knows him. He has no haters – not in Frankfurt, not in Dortmund.”
How Kane reacted to Barcelona transfer rumours
Matthaus’ point has been backed up by World Cup-winning former Germany international Sami Khedira, who spent time with Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin in his playing days. The ex-Real Madrid midfielder has said as part of Enterprise Rent-A-Car's Real Club Legends campaign: “He’s not just a striker anymore, he’s a number 10 too and sometimes he’s even playing like an extra centre-back.
“He’s not the youngest, he’s not the fastest but he’s the most crucial player in the team [Bayern Munich]. He’s outstanding and, unfortunately…he’s English.”
Kane has seen a presidential candidate at Barcelona suggest that the Liga giants will make a play for his signature if a change is made in the Camp Nou boardroom. The 32-year-old frontman has, however, claimed to be unaware of any interest being shown from Catalunya.
Kane has responded to those surprising comments by saying: ”I haven’t heard anything about it. My father and brother handle everything, but they haven’t said anything to me. As I’ve already said, I’m very happy here at Bayern. I’m focused on this season and my time at Bayern. I take it as a compliment.”
Kane chasing down trophies & records with Bayern
Talks regarding Kane’s contract will continue over the coming weeks, but Bayern are eager to ensure that future discussions do not become a distraction. Kompany’s side are looking to successfully defend their Bundesliga crown, while positive progress has also been made to the last-16 of Champions League competition.
On the domestic front, Kane has reached 28 goals in the German top-flight. He has 11 games left in which to try and break Robert Lewandowski’s single-season record of 41 efforts - with one fearsome No.9 at the Allianz Arena looking to eclipse the achievements of an iconic predecessor in that role.
