'Lord Gayton Mckenzie, where have you been since 1994? Bafana Bafana will qualify for 2026 World Cup if they continue leaving Kaizer Chiefs out, but suspend Danny Jordaan' - Fans

The government official is determined to see the national team perform well and he has been making demands.

South Africa's Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie recently stated Safa have done well in ensuring Bafana Bafana have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finasl to be held in Morocco.

However, McKenzie insists the National Team has to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup as well which will be jointly held by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

A section of the fans insist McKenzie is trying to reap where he did not sow, while some feel he should work harder to ensure Safa president Danny Jordaan gets out of the office.

Article continues below

Others believe Bafana will continue delivering as long as Kaizer Chiefs players are not involved.

Have a look at their comments as sampled by GOAL.