Look away now, Chelsea! Ousmane Dembele 'makes PSG return' just in time for Champions League last-16 clash with Blues after long injury lay-off

According to Le Parisien, the France international is now ready to return to the pitch. PSG face Monaco for the third time in a month this Friday night at the Parc des Princes. Dembele has been training at full intensity with the group and is anticipated to feature in the Ligue 1 encounter as he seeks to regain match sharpness.

The timing could not be better for Luis Enrique, as PSG look to consolidate their four-point lead over second-placed Lens at the summit of Ligue 1. Dembele, who has been a pivotal figure with 11 goals in all competitions this season, is now in contention to return against seventh-placed Monaco this Friday and play against Chelsea next week.