London City Lionesses star Freya Godfrey handed maiden England call-up as Lauren Hemp & Grace Clinton return to Sarina Wiegman's squad for final 2025 fixtures

Wiegman has said of her latest selection, at the end of what has been another productive 12 months: “It’s been another unforgettable year and we’re looking forward to finishing it in the right way with these final two matches of the ‘Homecoming Series’. We will have the chance to celebrate our successes in front of our supporters but we’re also fully focused on our objective to qualify for the World Cup. With competitive fixtures in March, April and June 2026 these games against non-European opposition will give us some important learnings and development opportunities. It’s another very important window for us to work hard with the players and try different things.

“To play in front of over 80,000 at Wembley is something that we will never ever take for granted. We thank the fans for their truly incredible support, both at home and abroad, throughout 2025.”

Heading into the new year, England are readying themselves for the start of 2027 World Cup qualification. They will face Spain, Iceland and Ukraine in the group stage - with it being announced that another home meeting with La Roja on April 14 is set to be held at Wembley.