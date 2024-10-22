'Complete head loss' - Liverpool warned letting Trent Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid for free would be madness as former Reds star tells Arne Slot to cash in on 'world-class' defender in January
Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson has urged Arne Slot to cash in on Trent-Alexander Arnold in January if Real Madrid offer a sizable amount.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Johnson wants Liverpool to sell Trent
- Real Madrid favourites to sign the defender
- Yet to sign a new Reds contract