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Adhe Makayasa

Liverpool interested in Serie A swoop as Reds prepare to battle Barcelona for defender

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Alessandro Bastoni, initiating contact over a potential summer move for the Inter Milan defender. With the Nerazzurri reportedly willing to accept a discounted fee of €50 million (£43m/$58m) to balance their books, the Reds have emerged as serious contenders alongside Barcelona. Arne Slot is scouring the market for defensive reinforcements, and the experienced Italy international has been identified as a priority target.

  • Reds eye cut-price deal

    Liverpool have officially entered the race for Bastoni, with reports from Sport indicating that the club has made preliminary enquiries about the defender's availability. The 26-year-old has been an important player at the San Siro since the 2019/20 season, developing into one of Europe's most reliable ball-playing centre-backs. Inter had previously valued him at €80 million (£69m/$92m), but financial constraints have reportedly forced the Serie A leaders to consider bids around €50 million. Several elite clubs have taken note of the significant price drop.

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    Catalan preference complicates move

    According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are "seriously considering" parting ways with the Italy international to navigate their current economic landscape. However, reports from the Catalan press suggest that Liverpool face a significant hurdle in convincing the player. It is claimed that Bastoni’s primary preference is a move to the Spotify Camp Nou, placing Barcelona in a seemingly advantageous position. Despite these obstacles, the Reds remain undeterred; with Bastoni’s agent registering interest from multiple parties, Liverpool are hopeful that their financial muscle can eventually sway the defender’s decision.

  • Anfield defensive reshuffle looms

    The pursuit of Bastoni comes at a critical time for Slot’s defensive unit. While Virgil van Dijk remains the cornerstone of the backline, the club faces uncertainty regarding Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future, with the Frenchman’s contract fast approaching its conclusion. Furthermore, with Joe Gomez and a 34-year-old Van Dijk both contracted until 2027, and young prospect Giovanni Leoni sidelined with a long-term injury, the need for an elite, experienced left-footed specialist has become urgent. Bastoni’s statistical profile makes him a theoretically ideal fit for Slot's high-intensity system.

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    Heavyweight bidding war expected

    The race for Bastoni is expected to intensify as the summer window approaches, with both Liverpool and Barcelona weighing up formal offers. For the Reds, the challenge lies in bypassing Barcelona’s historical pull to secure a player currently valued by Transfermarkt at €80m ($92.3m) for nearly half that price. Inter’s final league standing and their transfer targets will dictate how quickly they push for a sale. Meanwhile, Bastoni’s focus remains on securing another Scudetto with Inter, but a move to one of Europe's "big two" leagues seems increasingly inevitable.

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