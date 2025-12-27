Liverpool star Mohamed Salah concedes 'Bafana Bafana dominated' but the 'crowd' helped Egypt beat South Africa as coach Hossam Hassan hails South Africa for having 'many talented players' after Pharaohs' AFCON win

The decisions made by the referee continue to dominate the AFCON debate, and one of the Bafana stars to break his silence over the matter is Ronwen Williams.

The Premier Soccer League champion with Mamelodi Sundowns said his teammates are disappointed because of the decisions.

"We are disappointed. The objective in the game was not to lose. We wanted to win or at least get a point to secure qualification, but it wasn’t to be," the Bafana skipper said.

“We feel a bit hard done by because of the decisions made on the field. We feel it was a soft penalty, and obviously, when you look at what happened on the other side towards the end, we should have gotten a penalty. But that is how football is. We take the lessons and the good things and move on, continuing to believe in this team.

“We knew they would sit deep because they were a man down. They were just defending their box. We created a few half-chances and some decent chances, but it wasn’t to be," he added.

“We knew they would sit deep and not give us space behind, and that is what we look for. There are a lot of lessons to take, and we will grow from this."