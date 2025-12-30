Liverpool sack key member of Arne Slot's coaching staff due to glaring team weakness

Briggs arrived at Anfield in July 2024, initially joining Slot’s backroom team as first-team individual development coach following the departure of Vítor Matos. Liverpool had originally sought a specialist set-piece coach but, unable to identify the right candidate, opted to hand that responsibility to Briggs. Last summer, the club attempted to refine the structure further by appointing Brazilian coach Luiz Fernando Iubel as individual lead coach, allowing Briggs to focus solely on set pieces. Despite those adjustments, performances failed to improve to the required level.

Captain Virgil van Dijk has not shied away from addressing the issue, saying: "We have defended so many set-pieces very well. But the fact is, we've conceded too many goals like that, and it hurts. We have to improve that. It's about repetition, training, analysing...it's something we have to improve. I'd say at least 75 per cent of the time, or even more, it's not even about the first contact, it's the second phase that is the killer."