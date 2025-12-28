'We constantly concede!' - Virgil van Dijk fumes at Liverpool issue after main weakness exploited again in Wolves win

Wirtz had an underwhelming start to his journey in England after Liverpool broke the bank to sign the German attacking midfielder for a then British record transfer fee from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer. Wirtz went 16 Premier League matches without scoring a goal before finally ending his drought on Saturday, after he scored the all-important second goal for the Reds after Ryan Gravenberch handed the champions the lead. The German's strike proved crucial for the club as Wolves pulled one back at the start of the second half.

Slot was satisfied with the midfielder's performance as he told Sky Sports after the match: "The team have seen how much he (Wirtz) did already for us, creating chances and being so close to a goal. He will go on and score many more goals than one for us. I think Florian did more than only score today."

Wirtz too was elated on scoring his first Premier League goal, adding: "It was very nice the feeling on the pitch with the fans around. I was very happy and I still am. I was confident that I would score one day. I wanted to start earlier scoring and assisting but it was like this and I have to accept it. I just know that it will come and I try to keep going like that. We played a brilliant first half. We lost the game and got it back. Everyone was working hard. In the last 20 minutes, we made it a bit difficult. I cannot explain why. We have to change that. That's how we want to do it. We want to be there and be on top of the table. It's not been an easy start for us but we're doing better and getting the points."