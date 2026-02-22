Liverpool dealt blow as Florian Wirtz ruled out of Nottingham Forest clash just minutes before kick-off

Wirtz had been coming into form at Anfield following his summer move. The midfielder has scored five of his six goals for the Reds since the turn of the year, and has not missed a game for the club since the reverse fixture against Forest in November.

He had been hailed by manager Arne Slot for his contribution in early February.

He said: "First and foremost, credit to the player because he has to do the work. Not only on the pitch but also in the gym. Then as a manager, even if he is struggling a little bit at the start, you have to keep playing him because that is the only way he can improve. He is an example of that."

While Wirtz’s output on the scoresheet has grabbed the headlines, Slot is more impressed by the midfielder's tactical maturity. According to the Reds boss, Wirtz arrived with world-class technical ability, but the real progress has been made in his understanding of the game without the ball and his integration into the collective unit.

"I think he didn't improve that much on the ball because from the start he was special maybe now he has a better connection with his teammates because they've played more and more together," Slot explained. "Off the ball is where I see the biggest improvement with him, and some others, and that combination makes you ready for the Premier League."