Lipreaders reveal Declan Rice's three-word message to Arsenal team-mates in immediate aftermath of costly Man City defeat

The Gunners' boss was equally bullish in his post-match assessment, refusing to believe that the psychological blow of losing at the Etihad would derail his side's campaign. Despite a run of form that has seen the north Londoners win just one of their last six matches across all competitions, the Spaniard remains certain of his squad's resolve.

"I believe today, I believed on Wednesday, a week ago because I see them every day and I know the level that we have," Arteta said. "But today if [the players] need to be more convinced, I think they are now more convinced. They were talking about it in the dressing room. It's a new league now. They have a game in hand. We have three points of advantage and five games to play. So everything is still to play for. We're not going to stop and we're going to go again, that's for sure."