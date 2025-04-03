Lionesses left-back concerns: Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood and the problem position causing England & Sarina Wiegman headaches ahead of Euro 2025

The reigning European champions boast a talented squad that leaves them well-stocked in most areas, but they are facing a familiar issue in defence

For almost as long as Sarina Wiegman has been England head coach, the left-back position has been an issue. Taking over not long before Demi Stokes' international career was starting to wind down, owing to injuries as much as anything else, and while Alex Greenwood was swapping her full-back role for a central one that she has arguably become world-class in, the Lionesses have lacked natural options on the left-hand side of defence for several years now. As the reigning European champions prepare to defend their continental title this summer, in Wiegman's third major tournament in charge, that very much remains the case.

In November, it looked like she had found a solution. Greenwood and Jess Carter, another versatile centre-back who can play full-back on either side, fluidly interchanged on the left to add balance and solidity to a back line that kept a clean sheet against the United States, the Olympic champions. However, a knee injury sustained by Greenwood just two weeks later has thrown her availability for the Euros in doubt.

England have been fortunate in that the Manchester City star's absence has at least coincided with the return to fitness of Niamh Charles, the forward-turned-defender who plays on the left for Chelsea. But recent weeks have seen the Lionesses dealt another stumbling block, as the player who has become their best option for their most problematic position isn't getting the game time at club level that is going to best prepare her for a starting role at a major tournament.