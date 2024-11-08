Win or go home: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Olivier Giroud's LAFC face high stakes in game 3 of Round 1

Could Messi and Inter Miami be heading home early? GOAL previews all game 3s of Round 1 of the MLS playoffs

MLS' playoff format in 2024 has received criticism on all fronts. From timing between matches to goal-differential and criteria points not being a factor at all. If there's one thing it has brought, though, it's been drama.

The Round 1 Best-of-3 format saw reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew eliminated by the New York Red Bulls on Game 2 of the series, while Minnesota United upset Real Salt Lake. Elsewhere, in expected fashion, the LA Galaxy pummeled the Colorado Rapids to advance.

Everyone else? There are eight teams fighting for their playoff lives in game 3 of their respective series - including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Olivier Giroud's LAFC, the No. 1 seeds of each conference. Only four will advance.

GOAL takes a look at the keys to success for each team, and who can be the difference-maker for each squad.