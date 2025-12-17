Lionel Messi given incredibly rare $1.1m gift by Indian billionaire on chaotic 'GOAT Tour'

Chaos engulfed Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 as Messi’s much-anticipated appearance lasted barely 25 minutes before he was escorted away amid local prominent figures swarming the pitch for photos with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Over 85,000 fans had arrived for a glimpse of the football legend, but more than 100 individuals, including politicians, officials, celebrities, and security staff crowded the pitch as soon as Messi entered, obstructing visibility and disrupting the schedule.

As frustration grew and fans realised they could hardly see the Argentine superstar, despite spending a fortune on a ticket, the atmosphere shifted rapidly from euphoria to anger. Stadium unrest escalated when some supporters began ripping out seats and hurling water bottles onto the pitch after Messi left the field. Videos showed fans climbing over barriers and jeering officials as the event collapsed under mismanagement. Reports confirmed that Messi, along with Inter Miami team-mates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, were rushed out of the venue due to immediate safety concerns as organisers lost control of the situation.

The prime organiser of the event, Satadru Dutta, was detained by the police following the stadium chaos, while the chief minister of West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.