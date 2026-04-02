Revealed: How Lionel Messi & Barcelona inspired NBA dynasty enjoyed by Steph Curry & the Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr has spent 12 years in charge of the Warriors. Having savoured five NBA Finals wins as a player - working alongside Michael Jordan at the Chicago Bulls - he has captured a further four crowns as a head coach.

The first of those was in 2015, a year after his arrival in San Francisco. He inherited a star-studded group of players, but needed a new system in order to turn potential into something more tangible.

Kerr looked to another ball sport for inspiration, with Guardiola considered to be the perfect role model for other bosses to follow. He enjoyed domestic and continental success when having Messi and Co at his disposal.

The Warriors sought to implement a similar tactical blueprint under the guidance of Kerr, with Curry and Thompson among those who were asked to play with added intensity - allowing the ball to be turned over quicker and moved into attacking areas where points become easier to come by.