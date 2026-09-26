In today's friendly at the Silvio and Luigi Berlusconi Sports Centre in Monzello, Cremonese beat Monza 3-2 away from home. De Luca, Baschirotto and Elia scored for the visitors, while Ngonge and Antov got Monza's goals. The 19-year-old Adin Licina, on loan at Cremonese from Juventus, was one of the players who drew most attention from fans and observers.





At first, Licina had been called up by Germany Under-20s for the upcoming international fixtures. Cremonese, however, chose to speak to the German federation and asked to keep the player in Cremona and spare him international duty, with the aim of allowing Licina to continue training under Pecchia.



