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Donny Afroni

Liam Rosenior delivers ‘honest answer’ to Chelsea sack question as Champions League qualification failure could see Blues seek out a new manager

L. Rosenior
Chelsea
Premier League
Chelsea vs Manchester United

Liam Rosenior has offered a candid assessment of his future at Chelsea following a damaging 1-0 defeat to Manchester United that leaves their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread. The Blues boss admitted he is in the dark regarding the potential consequences should the club fail to secure a seat at Europe's top table next season.

  • Uncertainty looms over Stamford Bridge

    The narrow loss at Stamford Bridge has left Chelsea trailing 10 points behind the Red Devils and, perhaps more crucially, four points adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool. With the race for European qualification reaching its climax, the inability to find the back of the net has become a glaring issue for Rosenior’s side, who have failed to score in four consecutive matches - their worst such run since 1912. When questioned about the potential fallout of missing out on the Champions League, Rosenior did not hide from the gravity of the situation. "The honest answer is I don't know," Rosenior said in his post-match press conference. "The honest answer is we're still fighting and we will address that situation at the end of the season, whatever the situation is."

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    A mountain to climb for the Blues

    With only five games remaining in the Premier League schedule, Chelsea’s destiny is no longer entirely in their own hands. They require significant stumbles from Liverpool and Aston Villa to bridge the gap, while simultaneously looking over their shoulders at a chasing pack that includes Brentford, Bournemouth, and Brighton. Despite the grim statistics and the mounting pressure on his position, Rosenior remains adamant that a late surge is possible. "It gives us a mountain to climb," he added. "It's not insurmountable. We have to go into Brighton with an idea that we have to win that game and kick-start the rest of our season."

  • Cole Palmer’s transfer warning

    The uncertainty in the dugout is mirrored by concerns regarding the squad's composition in the event of a failure to qualify. Star man Cole Palmer recently addressed his future in an interview with The Guardian, emphasizing that while he is committed to the project, the Champions League is vital for the club’s recruitment strategy.

    "I've got no plans to move from Chelsea. We've still got a lot to play for," Palmer said. "We've got the FA Cup semi-final [against Leeds] and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need. We spoke to the owners and they're sure of the players that are gonna do it.

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  • Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Pressure mounts on Rosenior ahead of Brighton test

    The hierarchy at Stamford Bridge has been patient with Rosenior, but the historical demand for results at Chelsea means that "not knowing" the consequences might soon lead to a definitive decision. That remains to be seen in the days to come, but the result from the match against his former club Brighton is now all the more crucial. The clash feels like a definitive crossroads for the project.

Premier League
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Brighton
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Chelsea
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