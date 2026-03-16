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Liam Rosenior to be sacked ALREADY?! Chelsea board have 'serious concerns' about Blues boss & could shockingly change manager yet again
Uncertainty grips Stamford Bridge
Rosenior's future at Chelsea is looking increasingly bleak after only three months in charge. According to Sky Sports in Switzerland, sources close to the west London club believe that the initial optimism following his January arrival has faded, leaving deep-rooted anxiety in the boardroom. The board are apparently questioning whether the 41-year-old has the tactical acumen to lead the sporting project for the long-term, despite having handed him a contract until 2032. With the team sliding down the Premier League table and facing an uphill battle in Europe, the Blues' ownership appears to have already reignited the search for a new manager.
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Growing doubts within the hierarchy
While there has been no official statement from the club, the internal narrative suggests that a split is forming regarding the manager's future. Reports indicate that several key decision-makers believe Rosenior may not be in the dugout by the start of next season. This internal pressure is being amplified by the vocal frustration of the fanbase, who are growing weary of the constant managerial turnover. The "serious concerns" mentioned by club insiders with the Sky Sports report focus on a perceived lack of progress in playing style and the team's inability to secure results against their direct rivals in the race for Champions League qualification.
A potential return to France?
Should Chelsea decide to pull the trigger on yet another dismissal, Rosenior is unlikely to be out of work for long. Despite his struggles in London, his reputation remains remarkably high on the continent, particularly in Ligue 1. French football observers have frequently praised his coaching methodology and man-management skills, which were highly regarded during his previous roles. Rosenior, for his part, undoubtedly remains publicly committed to his immediate objectives at Chelsea and it remains to be seen what the future holds.
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Decisive weeks ahead for the project
The upcoming schedule could serve as a final trial for Rosenior. Chelsea face a season-defining Champions League second leg against PSG, where they must overturn a heavy deficit to avoid a premature European exit. Domestically, a series of challenging Premier League fixtures against top-four contenders may well determine whether the board sticks with the current man in the dugout or chooses to make another unexpected change before the international break, with Rosenior having only replaced Enzo Maresca in January.
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