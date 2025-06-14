Liam Delap, Estevao Willian & seven reasons why Chelsea fans won't want to miss the Club World Cup

The Blues are not being talked about as potential winners, but there's every reason why their supporters should enjoy the tournament

Chelsea will break new ground this summer as one of just two English clubs competing in the revamped, expanded Club World Cup in the United States, but no-one is expecting the Blues to come anywhere close to winning it having qualified by virtue of lifting the Champions League way back in 2021.

Enzo Maresca's men will instead be rank outsiders in the U.S. as they rival some of Europe's biggest clubs for the elusive title of world champions at club level - though that will probably suit them just fine.

Indeed, there is plenty for a new-look Chelsea to be excited about as the tournament looms, and if they play their cards right, there is a chance that the darkest of dark horses can defy expectations...