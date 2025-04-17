Noni Madueke, Lewis Hall & James Maddison to Real Madrid?! AI model maps out shock transfer moves La Liga giants should make to kickstart 'revolution' after dismal Champions League exit to Arsenal
PLAIER, an AI system used by several European clubs for player scouting, has predicted which players Real Madrid must target to reach the next level.
- Spanish newspaper MARCA used AI model for predictions
- A number of Premier League players were put forward
- Could be a busy summer of change at the Bernabeu