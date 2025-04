This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Vinicius Jr close to signing new Real Madrid contract despite incredible €1 billion offer from Saudi Arabia with Brazilian unwilling to commit to five-year deal in Middle East Vinicius Junior Real Madrid LaLiga Saudi Pro League Vinicius Junior is set to snub a €1 billion offer from Saudi Arabia to sign a new contract at Real Madrid. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Vinicius close to new Real Madrid deal

Had a €1 billion Saudi Arabia offer

Won't commit to five years in Middle East Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga ALA RMA Match preview