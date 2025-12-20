Legendary South African coach Pitso Mosimane is salivating for an opportunity to coach AFCON-bound Bafana Bafana insisting, 'There’s no better time than now'

In the last couple of years, Bafana Bafana have been doing well in continental football thanks to the quality within the Premier Soccer League, which is currently among the best in Africa.

Since taking over the coaching of the team, coach Hugo Broos has helped South Africa qualify for back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in their history.

In the 2023 edition, they finished third, with hosts Ivory Coast claiming the title after beating the then-favorites Nigeria in the final.

Two years later, South Africa are back seeking continental glory, as opposed to the previous edition when they came in as mere participants and surpassed the expectations of many by finishing the tournament in third place.

The 73-year-old Belgian further helped Bafana Bafana to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The former Cameroon coach has confirmed he will quit coaching after the World Cup, explaining why other tacticians hope to get a chance to succeed a well-oiled team.