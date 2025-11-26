Legendary Namibia international raves about 'beautiful combination' between him and Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng after surpassing 400th appearances in Mzansi football

This season, Mofokeng has not hit the heights he reached last season, with the injuries also not making it better. It was a concern for the Bafana Bafana coach, who promised to help the attacker get back to his best form.

“What happened with Rele is a little bit you can expect that,” the Belgian had said in the initial interview with the media.

“You can expect that, there was interest from everywhere in the world. Every team wanted Rele and then I have a feeling, okay, there are, how do you say that in English, people are going out trying to sell him.

“I think this is what happened with Rele and it’s not good for the player. At the certain moment you are only thinking about that, you can’t focus anymore on football.

“And that is what happened with Rele, but his qualities are still there, and I will not drop him like that. So he is with us and we will try to give him confidence again, and I try to talk a little bit with him also, he has to focus on football and all the rest forget it. It will come," Broos concluded.

The exploits against Chippa United are good news for the tactician who is working on having in-form players for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.