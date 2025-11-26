Legendary Namibia international raves about 'beautiful combination' between him and Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng after surpassing 400th appearances in Mzansi football
The Hotto-Mofokeng show
Legendary Namibia international Deon Hotto and South Africa sensation Relebohile Mofokeng starred on Tuesday night as Orlando Pirates beat Chippa United 2-0 in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at the Orlando Stadium.
Mofokeng's pre-assist found the 35-year-old versatile Hotto, who did well to find Evidence Makgopa in the danger zone, and the forward guided the ball home to give the hosts a deserved lead in the 74th minute.
The 21-year-old was at it again in the stoppages when he picked Kabelo Dlamini, who assisted Oswin Appolis for the second goal that sealed the deal.
Hotto went on to win the Man of the Match Award before explaining the special on-field relationship with Mofokeng, who is fully fit after being sidelined with injuries.
Hotto happy with 'something beautiful' between him & Mofokeng
The 35-year-old Hotto, who has played 413 games in South African football, is happy with what is happening between him and Mofokeng.
"Something beautiful! The combination between me and Rele, it’s a combination that has come a long way for three seasons," he told the media.
"So, I know already if he has the ball where to put the ball. I don’t need to call for the ball where I want to get the ball," he added.
Hotto has further appreciated the effort by the management to ensure they have quality players to do the job at the club.
"You know, we just thank the technical team and our managers for bringing in these quality players, and that’s what we want."
Mofokeng's form, music in Broos' ears
This season, Mofokeng has not hit the heights he reached last season, with the injuries also not making it better. It was a concern for the Bafana Bafana coach, who promised to help the attacker get back to his best form.
“What happened with Rele is a little bit you can expect that,” the Belgian had said in the initial interview with the media.
“You can expect that, there was interest from everywhere in the world. Every team wanted Rele and then I have a feeling, okay, there are, how do you say that in English, people are going out trying to sell him.
“I think this is what happened with Rele and it’s not good for the player. At the certain moment you are only thinking about that, you can’t focus anymore on football.
“And that is what happened with Rele, but his qualities are still there, and I will not drop him like that. So he is with us and we will try to give him confidence again, and I try to talk a little bit with him also, he has to focus on football and all the rest forget it. It will come," Broos concluded.
The exploits against Chippa United are good news for the tactician who is working on having in-form players for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Mofokeng in preliminary AFCON squad
Mofokeng is among the players who made the provisional Bafana Bafana list for AFCON. Despite missing the recent international transfer window, as he had just come from an injury, all indications show he will make the final squad.
Here are the players Broos will consider in his final team.
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Ricardo Goss – Siwele FC, Sipho Chaine – Orlando Pirates FC, Renaldo Leaner – Sekhukhune FC, Darren Johnson – AmaZulu FC, Brandon Petersen – Kaizer Chiefs FC
Defenders: Ime Okon – Hannover 96 (Germany), Samukelo Kabini – Molde FK (Norway), Khuliso Mudau – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Fezile Ngcaba – Durban City FC, Thabang Matuludi – Polokwane City FC, Thabo Moloisane – Stellenbosch FC, Khululmani Ndamane – TS Galaxy FC, Mbekezeli Mbokazi – Orlando Pirates FC, Aubrey Modiba – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Keegan Allan – Amazulu FC, Vuyo Letlapa – Sekhukhune FC, Nkosinathi Sibisi – Orlando Pirates FC, Malibongwe Khoza – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Siyabonga Ngezana – FCSB (Romania), Thapelo Morena – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Thabiso Monyane – Orlando Pirates FC, Tylon Smith – Queens Park Rangers (England), Fawaaz Basadien – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Bradley Cross – Kaizer Chiefs FC
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Luke Le Roux – Portsmouth FC (England), Bathusi Aubaas – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Thalente Mbatha – Orlando Pirates FC, Siphesihle Mkhize – Sekhukhune FC, Siphesihle Maduna – TS Galaxy FC, Ndamomelo Maphangule – Polokwane City FC, Sphephelo Sithole – CD Tondela (Portugal), Masindi Nematjajela – Orlando Pirates FC, Mthetheleli Mthiyane – Stellenbosch FC, Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Lyle Foster – Burnley FC (England), Puso Dithejane – TS Galaxy FC, Bongokuhle Hlongwane – Minnesota SC (USA), Tshepang Moremi – Orlando Pirates FC, Mihlali Mayambela – Aris Limassol (Cyprus), Ashley Cupido – Stellenbosch FC
Forwards: Evidence Makgopa – Orlando Pirates FC, Sipho Mbule – Orlando Pirates FC, Keletso Makgalwa – Sekhukhune FC, Shandre Campbell – Club Brugge (Belgium), Relebohile Mofokeng – Orlando Pirates FC, Elias Mokwama – Al Hazem (Saudi Arabia), Oswin Appollis – Orlando Pirates FC, Kamogelo Sebelebele – Orlando Pirates FC, Patrick Maswanganyi – Orlando Pirates FC, Iqraam Rayners – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Mduduzi Shabalala – Kaizer Chiefs FC, Mohau Nkota – Al Ettifaq (Saudi Arabia).