Legendary goalkeeper Brian Baloyi notes Amakhosi's huge blunder this season as things fall apart at Naturena 'The biggest mistake Kaizer Chiefs made when Nasreddine Nabi left was...'
Chiefs' season so far
Kaizer Chiefs started the season with Nasreddine Nabi as their head coach.
But as the season progressed, the club parted ways with the Tunisian in October 2025, leaving his former assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze at the helm as co-coaches.
Under the two, Chiefs have missed out on the Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup and CAF Confederation Cup.
They have dropped to sixth position on the Premier Soccer League table and are currently on a four-match losing streak.
What was Chiefs' biggest mistake?
“The biggest mistake Chiefs made when Nabi left, was this thing of co-coaches,” said Baloyi on SNAWA on Metro FM, as per iDiski Times.
“It has never worked; Chiefs tried it before with Doctor and Ace, and looking back at that time, it was necessary because it was a short period.
“Sundowns tried it for a very long time, but in the end, you can’t have two drivers driving the same car at the same time.
“Even if you have a 14-tonne truck that goes transporting [products], if there are two drivers, the other one will take a break, and the other one will drive," added the former Bafana Bafana custodian.
“At the end of the day, this is football, and then you have co-coaches. At some point, there are egos, and at some point, players get confused with different messages.
“Players take instructions from the leader, and it’s clear there’s a leadership challenge at Chiefs at the moment.”
Phala agrees with Baloyi on Chiefs coaches
“At Kaizer Chiefs, we need a big coach—someone like Stuart Baxter or Pitso Mosimane, perhaps a coach with a strong character. I mean, you can see that the players at Chiefs are not well-coached at the moment. There are good players on the team. But they won’t perform well because of the structure of the team,” said former Chiefs midfielder Thuso Phala as per FARPost.
“If you have a big coach who is well-structured, even when a player has a bad game, and you replace them, the team will still play well. At Chiefs, we are depending on individual players on matchday to do something special alone, which won’t work for the team," added Phala, who also played for Mamelodi Sundowns.
“We need a coach who is going to come in and structure the team, so that even when the players are out of form, the team will play well together. I think that’s what is needed at Chiefs because we are hurt now and very disappointed with the team."
Back to basics for Amakhosi
Amakhosi legend Johannes ‘Bricks’ Mudau has noted what he thinks could be the problem at Amakhosi and makes a suggestion to club chairman Kaizer Motaung.
"Teams do experience periods of poor form occasionally, but the current situation at Chiefs is abnormal. They require an effective leader," Mudau told KickOff.
"There is likely a deeper underlying issue. The club has been re-evaluating strategies over the years; now, a change is urgently needed.
"It appears his children are making the decisions, and they may not be making optimal choices. That is my opinion. When Bra K presided over the club, the team was more successful. There appear to be systemic issues. He must assume control of the current situation," he added.
"Chiefs are experiencing difficulties. Bra K envisioned a future for this club when he established it, but now his children are trying too hard to emulate his success, which is not yielding positive results."