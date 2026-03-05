Legendary goalkeeper Brian Baloyi notes Amakhosi's huge blunder this season as things fall apart at Naturena 'The biggest mistake Kaizer Chiefs made when Nasreddine Nabi left was...'

“The biggest mistake Chiefs made when Nabi left, was this thing of co-coaches,” said Baloyi on SNAWA on Metro FM, as per iDiski Times.

“It has never worked; Chiefs tried it before with Doctor and Ace, and looking back at that time, it was necessary because it was a short period.

“Sundowns tried it for a very long time, but in the end, you can’t have two drivers driving the same car at the same time.

“Even if you have a 14-tonne truck that goes transporting [products], if there are two drivers, the other one will take a break, and the other one will drive," added the former Bafana Bafana custodian.

“At the end of the day, this is football, and then you have co-coaches. At some point, there are egos, and at some point, players get confused with different messages.

“Players take instructions from the leader, and it’s clear there’s a leadership challenge at Chiefs at the moment.”